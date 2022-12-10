Released from prison in the United States, Bout called the situation in the West a suicide of civilization

Russian Viktor Bout, released from an American prison, called what is happening in the West a suicide of civilization. He stated this in an interview RT.

“What is happening in the West is simply the suicide of civilization,” said the Russian. According to him, if this does not stop at least in the territory of the non-Western world, then the entire planet will “commit suicide.”

He also recalled the situation in Africa, saying that he does not expect a conflict between the United States and Russia due to East-West confrontation on this continent.

Bout was convicted in the United States for attempting to illegally trade weapons and support terror. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008 at the request of the American side, in April 2012 he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Booth pleaded not guilty. The exchange of the Russian for the American basketball player Brittney Griner took place on December 8 in Abu Dhabi, before that both were pardoned.