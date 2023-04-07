Released from American prison, Bout accused the United States of working out methods of pressure on the Russian Federation

The Russian businessman Viktor Bout, released from an American prison, accused the United States of practicing methods of pressure on Russia. His words leads “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to Bout, the United States had no evidence of his guilt, and the persecution was explained solely by Russian citizenship.

The businessman recalled that he was engaged in the transportation of weapons, which are not prohibited, and the Americans had no evidence that he traded in weapons.

Booth added that the goal of the United States was to try methods of pressure on him, such as sanctions and seizure of accounts, as well as the use of Hollywood – even before his extradition, the film “Lord of War” starring Nicolas Cage was made.

“They tried on me and my family what, in fact, after 15-20 years, they began to do with our entire country. They wanted to break me, they worked on it, this did not happen, ”concluded the Russian.

Previously, Viktor Bout, who spent 15 years in the Marion prison (Illinois, USA), revealed the reasons for the interest in him from the American intelligence services. According to him, the Americans wanted to get dirt on the first persons of Russia.