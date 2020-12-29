Nowadays Bollywood celebrities are very active on social media. In such a situation, hackers also hack their accounts. The social media accounts of many syllabus have been hacked earlier and now the name of Vikrant Massey has been added to this list. Vikrant himself shared a post on Instagram, stating that his Instagram and Facebook accounts have been hacked.

Vikrant, who last appeared in ‘Chhapak’ with Deepika Padukone and ‘Ginni Weds Sunny’ with Yami Gautam, wrote on Instagram, ‘My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any incoming messages or comments. We are working to fix it. ‘

Vikrant has given message to fans in Insta Story

Please tell that earlier, the choreographer and director Farah Khan had also told that his account has also been hacked. Farah had also told that his husband Shirish Kunder had helped him recover the account again. Farah’s Instagram, Twitter account as well as Twitter account were hacked. Prior to Farah, Suzanne Khan also told that her Instagram account has been hacked.