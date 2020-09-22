Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has recently come to the rescue of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Actually, he has given a statement about nepotism. On social media, Alia and Ranbir have often been subjected to nepotism. Vikram Bhatt said that the audience made both of them a star, not his father. In an interview with a news website, Vikram Bhatt said, “If the audience did not appreciate the work of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they would not have been stars today.” The audience made both of them stars, not their father.

Vikram Bhatt goes on to say, “There are many actors and directors in the industry whose work has given them the film background. But the audience did not like his work and rejected him. Nepotism is also being discussed unnecessarily along with the rest of the useless issues.

Giving examples, the director of the film Raj said that Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was launched in the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. If Sunny Deol had made his son a star, his first film would not have flopped.

Earlier, Vikram Bhatt also gave his opinion on the ongoing drugs case in the film industry. He said that I have heard that drugs are served as platters in Bollywood parties. However, he was never part of these parties.