The authors of the series presumed a lot vikings, headed by Michael Hirst, of his historical advice, but we know that dramatic emotion ruled over rigor. That legendary characters from the Scandinavian sagas will appear at the same time, or out of place, or will be related if it suits the script. That the question was epic, bravery, heroism. Well, the sequel is plenty of that, Vikings: Valhallaavailable on Netflix.

In the original production we were seduced by Ragnar Lotbrok (well played by Travis Fimmel), and what the hell did we care if his existence is not proven: he was the charisma, the complex and magnetic leader who leads his people to throw themselves into the seas and eat the world. And he convinced the way they made you understand the values ​​of a warrior and cruel culture, yes, but also spiritual and egalitarian. But Ragnar disappeared in the fourth season, and with his sons, two of them in a fierce struggle for power, the decline came for three more deliveries. He declined the series, I mean, he bordered on the tedious at some point; the historical Vikings had some glories left.

Vikings: Valhalla soars the flight for those who seek a bit of escape by moving to that universe. Fast-forward a century, to the early 11th century, to show us a people beginning to Christianize and yearning for revenge against those who had massacred their colonists in Britain in the so-called Saint Bricio’s Day massacre, in 1002. So we have two big conflicts: between the Vikings and the monarchs of the British Isles; and which points to a civil war between Odin’s Vikings and Christ’s Vikings in their homelands. And three fronts: that of revenge in London; Upsala temple, the spiritual center of Norse culture, and Kattegat, the town where it all began when Ragnar met Floki, the shipbuilder.

Attractions and licenses

This time there is no Ragnar, an unrepeatable role, but there are a handful of attractive characters (I’m not saying this because they are handsome, too), although they are hardly outlined, there is not enough time to fully understand them. stand out leif erikson and his sister Freydis, sons of Eric the Red, who come from Greenland and had also been explorers of North America. Leif arrives as an expert navigator and introduces himself as a pacifist: he has only killed bears, he says, but it is not so different from killing humans. He will soon lose that warrior virginity. Freydis will be nicknamed prophetically The lastdisturbing name.

Sam Corlett, Lujza Richter and Leo Suter, in the sixth chapter of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’. Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX (BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX)

Also, the brave Prince Harald Hardrada of Norway and his brother, the violent and braggart Olaf; the Queen Emma of Normandy, very adept at maintaining his status before and after the Viking invasion, and his advisor the climber Earl Godwin; King Canute II, more conciliatory and just than his heartless father; a sinister fundamentalist Christian named Jarl Kåre. And the boy king Edmund, who hardly reigns at all and refers to the repellent Joffrey of Game of Thrones, the conceited boy who is slow to realize his loser destiny. Those more into history are irritated with the licenses that the plot is taken, but we already knew that this is not an encyclopedia, but entertainment.

Unlike vikings original, there is more action and battles here than intimacy and mysticism. Hirst no longer leads the baton, but Jeb Stuart, who prints another rhythm in eight chapters that do not give respite. Compared to the rest of the previous installments, which were slow at the end, perhaps the opposite will happen to this batch of chapters, which lacks some pause to develop the characters, to explore their ambiguities. Of course we are in the first season of we don’t know how many.

We still have no news of him, but we know that all this will end with the Norman William the Conqueror winning the throne of England. It will be the final triumph of the Vikings, whose mark has remained to this day in the United Kingdom, in France and in so many other countries. With his conversion to Christianity, paganism in Europe died. They are no longer the same ones who aspired to end their days at a banquet with Odin in Valhalla. We don’t know what Ragnar would think of all this; his shadow is still long.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.