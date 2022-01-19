Vikings: Valhalla, the spin-off of the series created by Michael Hirst in 2013 for History, will come to Netflix and from now on the spectators project great expectations for the production. The first images were revealed at TUDUM, the streaming platform’s global event. Later, the premiere date of the first season was confirmed for February 25, 2020.

However, it is not yet known how many episodes the first installment will be made up of, since it is known that there will be 24 chapters in total, but it is believed that these will be divided into several parts.

YOU CAN SEE: Peacemaker: insult to Batman angered Warner Bros and James Gunn responded

First look at the spin-off of Vikings, the new Netflix production. Photo: Twitter/@NetflixGeeked

What will Vikings: Valhalla be about?

The story will begin 100 years after the events presented in Vikings. In that sense, the Vikings will be all over Europe, with a special presence in England. King Aethelred II will order the genocide of the Danes in his lands, initiating what is known as the Saint Bruice’s Day massacre. For his part, King Canut of Denmark will seek to avenge the death of his colleagues, with the encouragement of the Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson.

Vikings: Valhalla, spin-off of the original production of History, will be released through Netflix. Photo: YouTube/HISTORY

Cast of Vikings: Valhalla

The Viking Leif Eriksson and his sister Feydis Eriksdotter will be two of the main characters in this spin-off. The cast will consist of Frida Gustavsson, Caroline Henderson, Leo Suter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Pollyanna McIntosh, Asbjørn Krogh, David Oakes, Pääru Oja, Louis Davison, Julian Seager, and James Ballanger. Also collaborating with their performances are Jack Mullarkey, Bosco Hogan, Ethan Dillon, Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir, Alan Devine, Gavin O’Connor, Yvonne Mai, Bill Murphy and Joakim Nätterqvist.

Vikings: Valhalla Official Trailer