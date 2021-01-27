After six seasons on the air, Vikings reached its epic end, but the story will continue through a spin-off titled Valhalla. The new show, produced by MGM Television, will air on Netflix and fans couldn’t be more excited about the launch.

The fiction will be set 100 years after the events that occurred in the original series. Thus, the story will focus on Kattegat, the spiritual home of the Vikings and one of the most important commercial ports in Europe. The protagonists will make their way through history as they fight for their survival in a world that is constantly changing.

Although the chronological order prevents the original characters from appearing, they will be referred to as ‘mythological Vikings’, as screenwriter Michael Hirst explained to Collider. However, Valhalla promises an equally unforgettable cast that you can already meet while waiting for the premiere.

Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett)

A Greenlandic Leif comes from a close-knit family, faithful to ancient pagan beliefs. A physically strong and intrepid sailor, he will be our entry into a Viking world undergoing violent change.

Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson)

A fierce, passionate and headstrong pagan. Freydis is a firm believer in the old gods. Like her brother Leif, she comes to Kattegat as an outsider, but becomes an inspiration to locals who love old ways.

Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)

Born into the Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers (warriors of the Norse peoples characterized by their aggressiveness and strength). Charismatic, ambitious and beautiful; Harald is able to unite both the followers of Odin and the Christians.

King Canute (Bradley Freegard)

The King of Denmark. A wise, cunning and ruthless Viking leader. He likes to keep his friends close, but his enemies even closer. His ambitions will shape the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

Olaf Haraldson (Jóhannes Jóhannesson)

Harald’s older half brother. A physically huge and ambitious Viking, Olaf is a violent, stern and relentless Old Testament Christian.

Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin)

The young and ambitious Emma of Normandy comes from the Norman court and has Viking blood. Politically astute and one of the richest women in Europe.

Earl Godwin (David Oakes)

The last survivor. Chief Counselor to the King of England. Born on the fringes of politics, his cunning ways take him a long way.

Jarl Haakon (Caroline Henderson)

A great warrior and a tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a firm hand. Although it is pagan, it has managed to keep Kattegat as a city open to all faiths in a time when this is not easy to do. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who admires her wisdom.

Queen Ælfgifu (Pollyanna McIntosh)

Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has great power in the political struggles that unfold in northern Europe. He always gets what he wants through his charm and cunning to promote the interests of his Mercian homeland and tries to reaffirm himself in the growing power structure of Canute.

Jarl Kåre (Asbjørn Krogh Nissen)

A fanatical Christian, Jarl Kåre is a brutal threat to classic pagan customs.

The list of characters was shared by Netflix in order to make the wait for the premiere of Vikings: Valhalla. However, he anticipates that more faces will be integrated in the new chapters.

Its release date is tempted to 2021 without much detail. Taking into account that the recordings of the first season began at the end of 2020, we could be watching the new show at the end of the chosen year.