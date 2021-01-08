Complete Vikings chapters ONLINE HERE | The series came to an end, after 7 years of on-screen confrontations. For a few days, followers of the drama can already see the outcome of this story in Netflix.

The plot, which at first introduced us to the fierce Ragnar (Travis fimmel), known as one of the first kings of Sweden and Denmark during the 8th century, and his first wife Lagertha (Katheryn winnick), showed us in its final outcome the battle waged by his children.

Spoiler Warning

Who died in Vikings season 6?

There were some major deaths throughout the series, starting with the famous Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). Fans were delighted to see that he was still alive after the battle with the Rus, but the happiness was short-lived. He knew he was going to die, but he wanted to defeat Oleg’s (Danila Kozlovsky) army once and for all.

Who also lost his life was Gunnhild. She sacrificed herself after the death of her husband Bjorn. She did not want to succumb to King Harald (Peter Franzén) and marry him, so she decided to drown so she could be with Bjorn in Valhalla.

Chapters later, Ivar challenges Alfred of Wessex. Under the banner of a truce, he and Hvitserk offer the king a typical Viking deal: an exchange of hostages and land. Encouraged by his wife’s advice, Alfred rejects the offer.

With the confrontation incessantly, we see how Ivar blends in with his troops and guides their movements as if they were puppets. Despite having the upper hand, Ivar was killed by a young Saxon soldier. His body is held up by Hvitserk, who is later captured by his rivals. He ended up converting to Christianity and took the name Athelstan.

With the incessant confrontation, we see how Ivar blends in with his troops and guides their movements as if they were puppets. Despite having the upper hand, Ivar was killed by a young Saxon soldier. His body is held up by Hvitserk, who is later captured by his rivals. He ended up converting to Christianity and took the name Athelstan.

PRIOR NOTICE

What will we see in season 6 part 2 of Vikings?

The first part exposed the battle between the Rus and Vikings, where the children of Kattegat were the most affected after the fall of their kings in full combat.

So too, it was seen Björn ragnarsson (Alexander Ludwig), son of Ragnar and Lagertha, surviving the stabbing his brother gave him Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen), a character who had been presumed dead.

Who was also injured was King Harald (Peter Franzen), whom he appears in the trailer for the new season as he recovers from the attack. At this point, the monarch is unlikely to stay alive for long, especially considering that Ragnarsson might find out that he attacked Ingrid (Lucy Martin).

At the same time, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), son of Ragnar and his second wife Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), is in Iceland on his journey west, a place where no Viking has ever reached.

When did Vikings season 6 part 2 premiere on Netflix?

For our country and the rest of Latin America, the complete season of Vikings had been a Netflix program for Thursday, December 31, 2020, but the service advanced the launch for Wednesday 30. The remaining 10 episodes are available now.

Vikings episode season 6, part 2:

Chapter 11: Kings of Kings

Chapter 12: All Change

Chapter 13: The Signal

Chapter 14: Lost Souls

Chapter 15: All at Sea

Chapter 16: The Final Straw

Chapter 17: The Raft of Medusa

Chapter 18: It’s only magic

Chapter 19: The Lord Giveth

Chapter 20: The Last Act

In cast of Vikings

As for the cast, the Netflix series presents on screen:

Gaetano Aronica (Varus)

Bence Ferenczi (Berulf Buddy)

Jeanna Goursand (Thusnelda)

Tibor Milos Kriski (Berulf Buddy)

Jeremy Miliker (Ansgar)

Laurence Rupp (Arminius)

David Schütter (Folkwin Wolfspeer)

Bernhard Shütz (Segestes)

How many seasons does Vikings have until 2020?

After its premiere in 2013, the Vikings series has released 6 seasons with 89 episodes in total. Only the last cycle has a total of 20 chapters.

Who are the women in the opening sequence of Vikings?

The opening sequence with credits from Vikings shows women representing the nine daughters of Rán, the personification of the waves.

Who was Ragnar in real life?

He was a semi-legendary king of Sweden and Denmark who reigned in the 9th century (c. 840). In the History Channel series he is portrayed by Travis Fimmel.

The censored scene from Vikings

The intimate scene between Lagertha and Astrid in the season four episode The Outsider was edited for audiences in the United States, and was only shown when they kissed before the extended scene.

The cast of Vikings said goodbye to the series

Most Vikings Were Neither Blond Or Scandinavian, Ancient DNA Analysis Reveals

The results of a large-scale analysis of Ancient DNA, in which the genetic material of hundreds of human remains has been extracted, revealed that many vikings they were neither blond nor Scandinavian. In fact, most came from Europe and Asia, so it is not surprising that they had brown or brown eyes.

“We have the image that the Vikings mixed with each other, that they traded and that they went in bands to loot and fight against the kings of Europe,” said Eske Willersley, director of the study and researcher at the universities of Cambridge (United Kingdom), in a statement. Kingdom) and Copenhagen (Denmark). “But thanks to genes, we have shown for the first time that their world was not like this,” he added.

Where was the Vikings series filmed?

For the most part, the locations they used for the recordings of Vikings they were made in Ireland. Great landscapes, mountains, forests out of a story, infinite lakes and the sea could not be missed. These sites are just a few hours away from Dublin.

Vikings is attached to reality?

The creator of the series has ensured that much of the story told in the Vikings series has been real, built through stories and much research. However, it combines elements from different eras of Nordic culture.

While many characters are fictional, some represent Vikings of the time. This is the case of Ragnar Lothbrok and Lagertha who did exist in the history of Viking culture.

Vikings: relive the scene from Ivar, the Boneless here

Who are Maude and Georgia Hirst?

Two actresses in the series are actually daughters of screenwriter Michael Hirst. One of them is Maude Hirst, who plays Floki’s partner, Helga. The other is Georgia Hirst, who has played Torvi, wife of King Horik’s son.

Katheryn Winnick and martial arts

Actress Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha in ‘Vikings’, is an expert in martial arts. He has a third dan black belt in taekwondo and a second dan black belt in karate.

How does Lagertha die?

Although the death of Ragnar’s first wife was something that was expected by the prophecies of the seer, no one expected that his executioner was Hvitserk (Marco Ilso). In the sixth episode of the final installment of “Vikings”, Lagertha defeats White Hair, but is seriously injured.

Vikings, the miniseries?

At first the project was destined to be a miniseries of 9 chapters, but seeing the success of the first season, it was extended.

Who are the Vikings scriptwriters?

Almost all the series follow the same formula in the hierarchy of their creative team: there is a showrunner who is the one who rules the series but the episodes are written by different writers. This is not the case of ‘Vikings’, in which all the episodes have been written by the same person, Michael Hirst, who was also a screenwriter for ‘The Tudors’.