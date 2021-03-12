The script for the Vikings series, available on Netflix, is known to have combined historical sequences, ingrained legends of Norse culture, and the purest fiction.

But even with those licenses and exceptions the most fanatics detected some insurmountable errors of the showrunner Michael Hirst and that led to a wave of criticism on the networks.

One of these mismatches is related to a crucial moment of the first seasons, as it was the crucifixion of Athelstan -Performed by the actor George blagden.

Athelstan was sentenced to crucifixion in the second season of the Vikings series.

To put in context Athelstan, was the young Anglo-Saxon monk who approached Ragnar to Christianity.

Athelstan, doomed

In the second season and at its peak of attention in fiction, Athelstan was captured and tortured in Wessex. Following an order given by a Christian bishop.

The audience feared for his life. Since, as the site note tells Mag from El Comercio de Peru, the torture towards the young Anglo-Saxon monk is shown. Also specified in that chapter sequence “Eye for an eye” that the religious was very close to succumbing to his injuries.

In the Vikings series, Athelstan is a Christian monk who is a friend of Ragnar.

Fortunately, the king ecbert -the character who performed the actr Linus Roache– saved the monk from his early death. Although in the following chapters he is traumatized by that borderline experience.

Historical inaccuracy

For those who are more aware of the history of Christianity and Jesus Christ, the theme of the crucifixion is familiar.

However, the site Screen rantha put in evidence that Athelstan He should never have been tied to the cross.

The role of Athelstan was played by George Blagden.

The reason is related to the moment of the story. According to this website, “This was a particularly glaring mistake, because history strongly suggests that the emperor Constantine officially prohibited crucifixion in the fourth century.

As the note of The Commerce of Peru, since the series Vikings takes place during the 8th and 9th centuries, the torture of Athelstan it would have occurred hundreds of years after the last crucifixion that had taken place at the time.

Another fact that this note adds is that although this method of execution was revived as a way of killing Christians in Japan in the 16th century, a bishop would never have ordered Athelstan that suffered this fate at the historical moment in which the series was established.

“Not only would it be unthinkable for Christians, but in the 8th or 9th century a crucifixion was considered quite anti-Christian. Therefore, it is possible that the crucifixion was introduced to the show for purely dramatic purposes and, interestingly, most fans did not think it was inaccurate when the episode first aired, ”says Screen Rant’s note.

It is also important to note that the crucifix was adopted as a symbol to remember the suffering of Jesus Christ after the Roman governor Pontius Pilate order their execution. Therefore, already installed idiosyncrasy, it would be very strange for a Christian bishop to order this method of execution against one of his own.

