One of those pure strategy games that Xbox Game Pass PC users can fully enjoy is Crusaders Kings III. A dense game, but with the ability to challenge any lover of this genre of games set in the Middle Ages, with very special content. The Vikings arrive in Crusaders Kings III with Northern Lords DLC, including new challenges thanks to this invasive culture that will put even the strongest kingdom at risk.

Through Youtube, in the official channel of Paradox InteractiveWe can see the trailer confirming the arrival of Northern Lords to Crusders Kings III today. With this, new features for this extensive medieval strategy game in which you will have to deal with a new and powerful rival.

Based on the information that has been published on the official website, we find that this DLC includes new events and cultural themes related to Nordic culture and society. The Norse, known as Vikings, It was an agricultural society that began to expand around the world as merchants. But his greatest fame comes from his bellicose attitude. As a new selectable faction, there are certain abilities of this that can be interesting to differentiate them from the rest of the factions.

As explained, Norse characters can leave their own homes and lead armies to foreign lands to establish their own kingdoms. To this, we must add the presence of the Jomsvikings and Shieldmaidens, who are sacred Nordic warriors and staunch maidens take up arms on your behalf, while the poet characters can compose stinging reprimands or romantic proposals. Obviously, the sum of this culture implies the arrival of new special Nordic dynastic legacies. Also, leading this faction will allow new actions to be carried out, such as sacrifices and combat tests.

Crusader Kings III introduces important new features of its next update

Vikings arrive at Crusaders Kings III with the Northern Lords DLC, available starting today for the strategy game you can enjoy if you are an Xbox Game Pass PC subscriber.

Xbox Game Pass Subscription for PC – 3 Months | Windows 10 PC – Download Code Play over 100 quality PC games on Windows 10 with Xbox Game Pass for PC

Use the Xbox app on PC to download and play same-day games like Halo Infinite, plus PC favorites including Age of Empires 4 (coming soon) and Microsoft Flight Simulator

With a huge variety of PC games of all genres and titles added all the time, there is something for everyone.

Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.