Highlights: After 25 years in Vikas Dubey’s Bikaru village, the candidates started preparing for the development

Till now Vikas Dubey was choosing his choice in the village of Bikeru

After the death in the encounter, many candidates have got election posters

Vikas Dubey became the head of the village for the first time in 1995, then continued dominance

Notorious criminal Vikas Dubey had kept democracy tied to the door frame for two and a half decades. After the death of Vikas Dubey, the hostage democracy has been revived in Bikaru village for 25 years. This air of democracy was seen on the occasion of New Year. The contestants preparing for the panchayat elections are pasting posters in Bikaru village and wishing for the new year. No one had the courage to do this while Vikas Dubey was alive. For the past 25 years, the development of the village had passed through the Kothi of development.

Historyheater Vikas Dubey along with his henchmen on the night of 2 July killed eight eight police personnel including CO. UP STF and Kanpur police retaliated and killed Vikas Dubey and six of his associates in Encounter. The echo of the Bikeru massacre was heard all over the country.

Held democracy for 25 years

Historyheater Vikas Dubey held democracy in his village for 25 years. In Bikaru village, the faces of the princes must have changed, but Pradhan has been in the hands of development. In 2006 and 2015, Anjali Dubey, wife of Vikas Dubey’s brother Deepak Dubey, was elected unopposed village head. No other candidate had even filed nomination in the entire village. Simultaneously, Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey was elected as a member of the district panchayat. Vikas used to make his special people head in dozens of villages around Bikaru village with his own mercy.

Vikas Dubey was elected Principal in 1995

Notorious criminal Vikas Dubey came into contact with Harikishan Srivastava, a domineering MLA from Chaubepur Assembly. Vikas started working for MLA Harikishan Srivastava. Vikas used to do the work of MLA in work which no one could do. By acquiring land, collecting extortion and doing such illegal work, Vikas became close to the MLA. Taking the advantage of political patronage, Vikas Dubey was elected head of the village from Bikaru in 1995.

Who became the head in 25 years

As historybearer Vikas Dubey grew in stature, his roots grew stronger. Whatever development wanted, he used to make it village head. In 1995, Vikas Dubey was elected the village head for the first time. After winning the election, the key to democracy came to him. In 2000, Vikas nominated Gayatri Devi of the village as a Scheduled Caste seat. Gayatri Devi became the Prime after winning the election. In 2005, Anjali, Vikas’s younger brother Deepak’s wife, was elected unopposed as the general seat. In 2010, Vikas fielded Rajni Kushwaha when he was a backward seat. Rajni Kushwaha was elected the village head. In 2015, Anjali Dubey was again elected unopposed village head. Pradhan can be anyone but his remote control remains in the hands of development.

‘2021 has brought a new dawn of democracy’

6 months have passed since the Bikeru massacre. The life of the villagers has also returned to track. Democracy has got freedom from Vikas Dubey’s frame. In Bikaru village, more than half a dozen people have started preparing for the election of Pradhani. Villagers also believe that democracy has once again come alive after the end of Vikas Dubey.