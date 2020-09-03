Highlights: Amar Dubey’s wife, Khushi, a close confidant of Vikas Dubey

But family problems may increase due to child marriage

Police had an encounter of Amar Dubey on the 9th day of marriage

Khushi-Amar married on 29 June in the presence of Vikas Dubey

Sumit Sharma, Kanpur

Amrit Dubey, the right-hand man of historyheater Vikas Dubey, was killed in the Encounter on the ninth day of his marriage. Amar Dubey’s wife Khushi was sent to jail after being convicted of involvement in the conspiracy of the Bikeru murder case. On the other hand, the Juvenile Justice Board has considered Khushi as a minor. Khushi’s minor may increase her parents’ difficulties. Questions are arising that if Khushi was a minor then how did her parents marry the minor daughter. The road to happiness is not easy under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Amar Dubey was married to Khushi, daughter of Shyamlal Tiwari, who lived in Kalyanpur on 29 June. Just three days after the wedding, the police team reached Vikas Dubey’s house on the night of July 2 to punish him. Meanwhile, Vikas Dubey along with his operatives killed 8 police personnel. Amar Dubey escaped after executing the Bikeru massacre. On July 8, there was an encounter between STF and Amar Dubey at Moudaha in Hamirpur in which Amar Dubey was killed. Police had sent Amar’s wife to jail after being convicted of involvement in the conspiracy of the Bikeru murder case.

Khushi had photographed with ‘Khushi-Khushi’ Vikas Dubey

Khushi’s father accused of forced marriage

Khushi, who reached her in-law’s house after the Bikeru murder case, was sent to jail when people expressed sympathy for her and termed the police action as wrong. Khushi’s father had alleged that Vikas Dubey forcibly married Khushi at gunpoint to Amar Dubey.

Khushi’s father had applied for a minor in court

Shyam Lal Tiwari had submitted an application to the anti-robbery court on August 12 to become a minor with educational certificates of happiness. The legal process appealed to be run under the Juvenile Board. The court transferred the case to the Juvenile Justice Board. The matter was heard on September 2, when the prosecution and defense lawyers presented their arguments. After hearing both sides, the Juvenile Justice Board declared Khushi a minor.

Khushi was 16 during the Bikeru murder case

Khushi was born on 21 August 2003 on the basis of educational certificates. Khushi was 16 at the time the Bikeru massacre took place. The statements of the school principal were also recorded in the Juvenile Justice Board to prove the minor.

Police on back foot once again in case of happiness

After the Bikeru murder case, the police had sent the newlyweds to jail after being convicted of involvement in the conspiracy of murder. The police have been on the backfoot since the beginning to send Khushi to jail. When the Juvenile Justice Board considered Khushi as a minor, the police became even more gritty.

Happiness of parents may increase difficulties

Now the question is that if Khushi was a minor then how did her family get the minor daughter married. Khushi’s parents can be convicted under the Child Marriage Act. The police can lodge an FIR under the Kindergarten Act on Khushi’s parents. According to sources, the police will take the next step after consulting legal experts.

Police claims to have strong evidence against Khushi

The police have claimed that we have strong evidence against Khushi. Two videos of Khushi’s wedding went viral on social media. In the first video, Khushi is insisting on photographing with Vikas Dubey. In the second viral video, Khushi is dancing with Amar Dubey’s friends. Khushi is also seen dancing with Prabhat Mishra who was killed in the encounter. Along with this, the police has gathered more evidence against Khushi.

The path to happiness is not easy

Under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, minors above 16 years of age can be tried for serious offenses. The Board of Justice considers Khushi to be a minor, the slightest happiness Khushi can get at the moment. Advocate Ravi Sharma says that Khushi’s minor is not going to have any special effect on the case. If Khushi is found guilty, she will face punishment like an adult.