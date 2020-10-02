The police filed a charge sheet in the Bikeru scandal that shocked the country within 90 days. The team of expert inspectors of the charge sheet worked hard day and night to record the development of 1800 and his gang. After a thorough investigation, multiple reviews and consultation with legal experts, the chargesheet was filed in the court of Kanpur Dehat on Thursday. Although the police claim that the first arrest took place on 6 July, he had a chance till 6 October. Charge sheet was filed before the scheduled time. Four inspectors and 36 police personnel were engaged for their cooperation in the investigation.

The whole country was shocked after the brutal killing of eight police personnel including CO in Bikaru. After the incident, IG Range Mohit Aggarwal and former SSP Dinesh Kumar P took charge of the operation themselves. SP Western Dr. Anil Kumar was also included in this. After the incident of July 2, the police conducted an all-night search operation and in the morning of July 3, Kamshiram was killed in an encounter with two developmental uncles Prem Prakash Pandey and cousin Atul Dubey in Nivada village. Police lodged an FIR in Chaubepur police station in the afternoon against 50-60 unidentified people, including 21 nominees, in serious sections. This FIR was lodged by former SO Vinay Tiwari, accused in the conspiracy of the incident. Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma, Inspector of Chaubepur police station, are in jail these days.

One chief and three co-thinkers completed the investigation

The deliberations of the Bikeru scandal were not a matter of any inspector or inspector. For this reason everyone was entrusted with the responsibility. The first Bikeru case was handed over to Inspector Ramakant Pachauri of Nawabganj police station. The investigation was handed over to Inspector Dadhibal Tiwari, who was involved in Vikas Dubey’s encounter. When his health deteriorated, it was given to Inspector Kotwali Sanjeevkant Mishra. Apart from this, Inspector Najeerabad Gyan Singh, Inspector Shivrajpur Shesh Narayan Pandey and Inspector Chaubepur Krishna Mohan Roy were in the role of three co-judges.

Accused in first FIR

In the FIR registered on July 3, Vikas Dubey, Prem Prakash Pandey alias Rajaram, Shyamu Bajpai, Chhotu Shukla, JCB Driver Monu, Jahan Yadav, Atul Dubey, Dayashankar Agnihotri, Shashikant Pandit, Shiv Tiwari, Vishnupal Yadav, Ram Singh, Ramu Bajpai. , Amar Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, Gopal Saini, Hiroo Dubey, Bauan Shukla, Shivam Dubey, Balgovind, Baua Dubey.

Chargesheet filed against them

Vishnupal alias Jiladar, Ram Singh, Gopal Saini, Hiroo Dubey, Umakant alias Guddan, Shivam Dubey alias Dalal, BDC Shivam, Ramu Bajpayee, Shyamu Bajpayee, Chhotu Shukla, Rahul Pal, Jahan Yadav, Dayashankar Agnihotri, Shashikant alias Sonu, Shiv Tiwari Balgovind, Pardon wife Sanju alias Sanjay Dubey, Rekha wife Dayashankar Agnihotri, Khushi Dubey wife Amar Dubey, Shanti wife Ramesh Chandra, Sanjay Dubey alias Sanju, Suresh Verma, former SO Vinay Tiwari, lighter incharge KK Sharma, Guddan Trivedi, Jai Bajpayee, Prabhat Shukla, Biru Dubey, Dhiru Dubey, Ramesh Chandra, Govind Saini, Nanhu Yadav, Bablu Muslim, Rajendra Kumar, Sonu alias Sushil Tiwari and Akhilesh Dixit.

In which currents the charge sheet

IPC forcibly, threatening, threatening to kill, assaulting and injuring a public servant while on duty, murder, mortal assault, murder during a robbery, possessing unnamed property, plotting, committing gang crimes and 7 criminal offenses Aro letter was filed under the Amendment Act.

Five encounters, six killed

July 3 – Rajaram alias Premprakash and Atul Dubey escaped after the murder of police personnel. The police conducted a search operation. During that time, the police had taken three suspicious numbers on the list. At around 9 am, the police received information through the same numbers that Vikash Dubey’s maternal uncle Prem Prakash and cousin Atul Dubey were hiding in Kanshiram Nivada village. The police laid siege and killed both during the encounter.

July 8 – Amar Dubey, an active member of Vikas’s gang, escaped with him. In Faridabad, there was a dispute between Vikas and Amar. After this Amar set out to return to Kanpur. STF got its information. Amar was accompanied by two more people. The STF laid siege and tried to capture him at Maudha in Hamirpur. He fired at the STF and was killed in retaliation.

July 9 – Prabhat Mishra also escaped after executing the incident with Vikas Dubey. The Faridabad police arrested it on 8 July and handed it over to a joint team of police and STF. It was being brought back to Kanpur. The police jeep punctured near the Panki A to Z plant on the morning of 9 July. Prabhat took a chance and snatched the police pistol and fired. He was killed in retaliatory firing.

July 9 – Boua aka Praveen Dubey looted a car in Etawah and tried to run away from it. Police received information. After which it was surrounded. Praveen opened fire on the police and was killed in retaliation.

July 10 – Joint team of STF and police was bringing Vikas Dubey from Ujjain to Kanpur. Police van overturned in accident near Sachendi. At the same time Vikas Dubey tried to escape by snatching the police pistol. Fired on the police team. He was shot and killed in counter-fire.