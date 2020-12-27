It seems that Arshi Khan has now fallen behind Vikas Gupta. A few weeks ago, she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger with Vikas. She started harassing Vikas Gupta since her entry. She started taunting him. But the extent was reached when Arshi said something about Vikas Gupta’s mother-father and Vikas pushed her into the swimming pool. After this, Vikas Gupta was expelled by Bigg Boss.

However, Vikas Gupta has been re-entered and Arshi was seen extending a hand of friendship towards him. In the recent episode, he made Vikas Gupta the new captain of the house instead of Rahul Vaidya. But Arsha Khan’s true color has again surfaced in this weekend’s war. Now it seems that that too was a trick as Arshi has started harassing Vikas again. This time the matter went so far that Vikas threw water on Arshi and said, ‘As much as you are suffering, you will feel the same dirt from inside.’



Read: Bigg Boss 14, 27 Dec Preview: Salman, Jacqueline left to watch Raveena’s pallu in the mouth



In the promo released, it is seen that Vikas Gupta is asleep and Arshi goes to lift her sheet and says, ‘Vikas sleeping ho kya?’ Vikas goes to Bifar and shouts at Arshi. Arshi still does not hawk. Vikas Gupta tries to keep himself under control and when things grow, he pours water on Arshi.

Read: Nikki told Arshi ‘stain’, then Shehnaaz landed in support, said something like this landed Nikki’s mouth

To know what happens next, watch the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Last time Vikas Gupta was kicked out of the house by Bigg Boss for pushing Arshi Khan, but this time what punishment will he get for this act of Arshi and Vikas? This will be known only in the coming episodes.