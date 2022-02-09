It always answers, at any time, even at night. He fits comfortably in his pocket, in his smartphone, and does not disturb if he is not called into question: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s a chatbot, a patient support program: he is neither a doctor nor a psychologist but he answers almost all questions, from the most complex to the simplest. His name is Vik, special features: it is the first virtual assistant for women with ovarian cancer.

Vik is in fact an ovarian cancer expert and from now on he will be a precious ally of all the patients who find themselves having to travel a stretch of road with an unwelcome companion. Vik ovarian cancer, this is the full name, was developed by the French company Wefight, which has other products in its portfolio, other Vik, also super experts in other diseases. Gsk and Acto onlus contributed to the project.

The virtual assistant knows all about the disease: definitions, levels, types, symptoms, diagnosis, impact on quality of life (sport, work, sexuality, nutrition). He is informed about treatments and classifications of therapies. He knows the package inserts and has an open dialogue with government sites in case of changes. In addition, he takes into account the appointments of the patient who warns him in time, he does the same for taking the therapy. The scientific contents are based on the guidelines of each country and have been created and validated by medical experts, while what concerns the “social” aspect, the concerns of patients by patient associations. And the intelligent machine, built with algorithms capable of processing language and understanding patient requestsi, was presented this morning during an online press conference attended by Carmine De Angelis, oncologist at the Federico II University of Naples, Vanda Salutari, Uoc Gynecology Oncology, Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli Irccs Rome, Nicoletta Cerana, president of Acto onlus and Laura Cappellari, Patient Affairs Department of Gsk.

In Italy, Vik was instructed by Carmine De Angelis, an oncologist at the Federico II University of Naples: “The idea of ​​the Vik project – explains De Angelis – was born with the aim of addressing three main needs common to patients: the lack of fast and reliable medical information, the search for global support during the diagnostic process and therapeutic and the sense of loneliness and isolation felt by women at this stage of their life. The application becomes a virtual assistant who accompanies patients, answering their questions, sharing information of interest and interacting proactively. Vik does not replace the doctor, but is an important ally to his business. The contents are the result of an extensive review of the scientific literature currently available on the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer “.

Acto onlus contributed to the drafting of the human part: “Thanks to the partnership with GSK – he says Nicoletta Cerana, president of Acto Italia – we can offer the 140,000 users who reach the Vik app from our portal an additional simple and reliable source of information and a new range of digital support services. With Vik the process of digitization of Acto services started in 2018 continues, in the belief that technology, if used well, can be of first aid to those who suffer and those who take care of it without ever replacing a specialist consultation or visit. of the doctor “.

In recent years, ovarian cancer has seen an important progress in treatment, especially with the availability of Parp inhibitors. “Ovarian cancer – confirms Vanda Salutari, Uoc Gynecology Oncology, Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation Irccs Rome – is the eighth most common malignancy in women in the world. In Italy it is estimated that there are 5,200 new diagnoses every year. It is called the silent killer because there is no screening and the symptoms are often non-specific, so the diagnosis is made when the disease is in an advanced stage. In recent years, drugs of the class of Parp inhibitors have revolutionized the treatment of ovarian cancer and consequently the prospects and quality of life of patients.. They are oral drugs that are administered as maintenance therapy both after the first line of chemotherapy and in the subsequent lines, for this reason the quality of life and correct education of patients is essential for compliance with treatment, especially in the first two months of therapy. In this context, the support of a chatbot like Vik becomes essential. It allows the patient to have valid support available to accompany her in the management of side effects and fears related to the disease and the new treatment path “.

Vik is a patient support program, the latest born in Gsk. “Living with a chronic disease – says Laura Cappellari, head of the Patient Affairs Department of Gsk – means facing a demanding path of managing daily life and care. It requires energy and time, from the patient and his family. Therefore, providing psychological and motivational support such as Vik to cancer patients, who are physically and socially fragile, in addition to the general improvement in the quality of life, impacts on adherence to therapy and motivation. Vik is a virtual companion who supports patients and family members in their healthcare journey by answering questions and providing the appropriate information reactively at the right time. The interaction between Vik ovarian cancer and the patient takes place on a natural conversational level, like an interview with a friend who is an expert in the disease. Another important aspect to underline with regard to this chatbot is that it allows the patient to consult and share testimonies of other patients and caregivers, with the aim of strengthening the self-help aspect “.

The Italian version of Vik ovarian cancer is available in the app stores and on the websites of Gsk and Acto.