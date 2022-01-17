gas extraction/videoState Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining) has a ‘rotten feeling’ left over from Monday last week. That day the cabinet was sworn in, but people in Groningen were standing outside in the cold in line for a subsidy. “I felt ashamed of the government. For me it is clear: if not more.”
Hans Nijenhuis
Latest update:
21:03
He said this during a two-day visit to Groningen. Vijlbrief also said that the cabinet of Germany wants to know why the country needs more gas from Groningen. The state secretary hopes to contact his German colleague this week.
