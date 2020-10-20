Actor Vijay Sethupathi has decided to part ways with Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic after a rage of Tamil nationalists, a section of film personalities and Tamil Nadu politicians. The film titled ‘800’ got into controversy when Sethupathi decided to play Muralitharan. Muralitharan is believed to have supported the Sri Lankan government in the civil war with LTTE. He himself tried to explain his case and said that since he himself is of Tamil origin, he never disrespected the Eelam Tamils.

Claim to support Sri Lankan President

Let many people say that in one footage and news reports it is clear that Muthiah is supporting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa was the defense secretary during the civil war.

These film people appealed

Film personalities such as Bharathiraja, Amir, Thamarai and Cheran in Tamil Nadu, as well as state minister Kadambur C Raju, appealed to Vijay to disassociate himself from the film project keeping in mind the sentiments of the Tamil people.

Muralitharan had issued a statement

Earlier on Monday, Muralitharan issued a statement asking Sethupathi to separate himself from the film project. The former cricketer said that he did not want the Tamil Nadu artist to be in trouble because of him. Sethupathi also issued a statement thanking him on this.