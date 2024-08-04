Viivi Lehikoinen finished last in his heat – did not want to comment on his performance

Viivi Lehikoinen’s run did not run on Sunday. He was clearly below his season best.

Paris

A hurdler Delay Lehikonen the difficult season continued with a minor victory at the Paris Olympics.

Lehikoinen, 24, finished last in his heat of the 400-meter hurdles with a modest time of 56.67. He missed his season best by almost two seconds.

However, at the Paris Olympics, collector races are in use, so Lehikoinen’s racing career is not over yet.

After his slow start, Lehikoinen did not want to give interviews. He just said he didn’t want to say anything.

The SE woman hoped her troubles would be over.

“Here, I leave my difficulties behind and try to do the best possible performance on the track. The training has gone well, and I’m going to the track with confidence,” Lehikoinen said at the press conference in Finland on Friday.

Lehikoinen’s collection rounds are contested on Monday.