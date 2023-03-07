After six editions, the Murcia City Council and the Municipal Bicycle Office together with the union of AMPAS from different educational centers present for this Sunday, March 12, the solidarity initiative ‘Family Solidarity Cycling Tour’. The event will begin at the CEIP Santa María de Gracia at 10:30 am and will end at the IES Alfonso X El Sabio. The price to participate is 6 euros and the proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross of the Region of Murcia. People who want to buy a number already have the opportunity to do so through the website ‘marchasolidaria.org’.

Apart from helping with the registration cost, they will also be able to donate food and basic necessities. In addition, the volunteers will have the opportunity to collaborate with the entities Azul en Acción, Soldados de Ainara, the Vicente Ferrer Foundation or Aid to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

After the exercise, the fun will come. The organization has prepared an endless number of activities to round off the family Sunday. When you get off the bike, remember to wear a lock and don’t throw away your bib number. The number will serve as participation in subsequent draws. Also, there will be paella to regain strength for the events of the afternoon.

The little ones will be able to enjoy face painting or balloon twisting. In addition, the Civil Guard, National Police, Local Police, Firefighters, Red Cross, 112 Region of Murcia Emergencies and Murcia City Council Civil Protection will prepare an exhibition on their trades.

In the six previous editions, volunteers reached almost 9,000 participants, the money collected totaled approximately 25,000 euros and more than 5,000 kilos of food were donated.