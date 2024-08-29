Vihti’s murder | The arrest of the suspect in the professor’s murder was postponed

Vith’s murder|A new detention hearing is on Monday.

Western Uusimaa the district court didn’t even arrest the man who is suspected of being an emeritus professor on Thursday Raimo Kantolan from the killing in Vihti on Monday.

The police said in the afternoon that it was decided to postpone the detention hearing until next week.

The postponement was a bit of a surprise, as the Länsi-Uusimaa police presented the suspected man for detention in the normal way. The titles are manslaughter and attempted murder.

“The police will not comment on why the handling of the case was moved. However, the man suspected of the crime remains in custody,” the police said in a press release.

The district court, on the other hand, said that the man’s detention will continue until the next hearing of the detention case. The detention case will be taken up again next Monday morning, it said.

The court declared a photography ban in the hall where the 27-year-old man was to be imprisoned.

Police received an alert on Monday in Vihti Ojakkala a little after nine in the evening.

The police said at the time that the suspect had targeted two adults with violence. One of them died at the scene and the other received injuries that required hospital treatment.

