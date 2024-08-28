Vihti | The man suspected of the murder and attempted murder in Vihti is a relative of the victims

Vihti|A man under the age of 30 has admitted the acts during questioning.

In Uusimaa The man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Vihti is related to the victims, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, a man under the age of 30 has admitted the acts during questioning.

The police demand that the suspect be arrested. The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa will deal with the detention on Thursday.

The police received an alert in Vihti’s Ojakkala on Monday a little after nine in the evening. According to the police, the suspect had targeted two adults with violence. One of them died at the scene and the other received injuries that required hospital treatment.

“The preliminary investigation is currently continuing with a more detailed investigation of the course of events. As part of this, we carry out, among other things, a technical investigation and, in addition to the suspect, we hear witnesses and other parties involved”, the crime commissioner Rauli Salonen said in a police release.