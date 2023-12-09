Vihti | The man died in a head-on crash

A man driving a car in the direction of Pori died in the accident that happened after 5 p.m.

The two of you a head-on collision with a passenger car claimed a fatality on highway 2 in Vihti in Uusimaa on Saturday, the rescue service said in the evening. A man driving a car in the direction of Pori died in an accident that happened after 5 p.m. on the road section between the Olkkala exit and Vanhan Porintie.

The driver of the other crashed car was injured, said the fire marshal on duty. Both cars had only the driver. The cars were wrecked in the accident.

The accident caused inconvenience to other traffic for a few hours.

In the evening, the fire chief had no idea about the cause of the accident or which of the vehicles had ended up in the oncoming lane. The accident investigation board arrived to investigate the matter.