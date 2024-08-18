Sunday, August 18, 2024
Vihti | An ultralight aircraft fell to the ground, one person was injured

August 18, 2024
in World Europe
Vihti | An ultralight aircraft fell to the ground, one person was injured
The accident happened at the Nummela airport on Sunday evening.

In Vihti there was an air traffic accident on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa informs.

A single-person ultralight aircraft fell to the ground during landing. The accident happened at the Nummela airport.

One person was injured and was taken to further treatment. The rescue service did not comment on the seriousness of the injured person’s injuries on Sunday evening.

The rescue service does not know if it was an experienced pilot.

In attendance fire marshal Pasi Kääriäinen assessed to STT that the place where the plane fell was slightly outside the end of the runway.

According to the rescue service, the ultralight aircraft in question resembled a motorized glider. The model involved in the accident was one where a person hangs from a harness.

The plane suffered significant damage in the accident.

Correction 18.8. 10:15 p.m.: The text previously incorrectly stated that a person hangs in a harness in an ultralight aircraft. It was the rescue service’s description of the model involved in the accident.

