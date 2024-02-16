Since his arrival at Tigers in 2021, Juan Pablo Vigon He has become a fundamental player for the university students, as he not only gives depth to the squad, but he has been able to become a starter and be a key player in several games thanks to his arrival from the second line.
The importance of Vigon increases when the statistics are reviewed, especially those of his goals, because every time The Cap write down, the Tigers They do not lose in any competition, a devastating fact since Juan Pablo has several goals with the feline jacket.
It is worth mentioning that the former soccer player Cougars He already has more than 120 games with Tigerswhere he was in charge of enhancing his scoring ability, since both in Atlas as in their own Cougarsthe midfielder scored eight goals.
Until the last game of Tigers vs Vancouver on Wednesday, February 14, where he scored 3-0 to define the final result, Juan Pablo Vigon accumulates 17 goals with Tigres. On 15 of these occasions, the university team won the game.
Only Blue Cross in the Apertura 2021 and Cougars In the Apertura 2023 they managed to get the tie to prevent Tigers won again when Vigon was present on the scoreboard. Even so, the streak remains undefeated and the cats have an amulet every time the midfielder scores.
Juan Pablo Vigon emerged from the quarry Atlasa team where he debuted in the first division and where he managed to score 8 goals in 123 games, the same number of games he has played in Tigersbut with 17 goals scored.
With Cougars He played 55 games and scored another 8 goals, the main teams where he has played his career, but to which he added activity with San Luis, Jaguares and Cafetaleros de Chiapas.
