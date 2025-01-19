Vigo is the Spanish city with the best level of English. This is what the latest report from EF Education First that places Spain in 36th place in the worldstill at the bottom among European countries.

​As the city’s mayor, Abel Caballero, argues, this is thanks to the scholarships with which 3rd year ESO students spend three weeks in the United Kingdom for more than 15 years now.

In the video that we leave you on these lines, the regional director of EF Education First, Malvina Belgranopoints out that being a country in the south of Europe It is no reason to have a lower level. ​