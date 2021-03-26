The ‘semiconductor crisis’ is causing a serious problem in car factories in Spain. One of the most affected is that of Stellantis in Vigo, where the management has raised a file of temporary employment regulation (ERTE) with a duration of 60 days and that would affect 3,749 workers.

In addition to the crisis in the Suez Canal, blocked since last Tuesday, the MV Ever Given freighter, of 220,000 tons and 400 meters in length, and which affects the transport of goods around the world, the well-known Citroën plant in Vigo also suffers from the lack of supplies of parts that carry microchips, which has already forced the suspension of several shifts of work.

Thus, the lines in which the models are assembled have had to be stopped. Peugeot 2008, Citroën C-Elysee and Peugeot 301. According to company sources, this measure has been put on the table before the “conjunctural problem”, and the proposed ERE supposes to give legal cover to a mechanism that allows to face the production stops due to these supply problems.

The company’s ERTE proposal includes the application to 3,749 workers, who are full-time and indefinite employees; and it would start to apply after Easter, with a maximum of 60 days of suspension, after exhausting all the agreed flexibility measures.

As they have explained to ABC from the Stellantis plant in Vigo, estimate that the impact, both in number of days and workers, will be low, since many workers have days within operators can still avail themselves of other flexibility mechanisms existing in the factory, like the so-called ‘bag of hours’ or the days of adjustment of the working day. Thus “if the circumstance arose that in the first part of that regulation period it was necessary to stop 30 days due to lack of supplies, the ERTE would affect a maximum of 250 workers in each of the two assembly systems” .

There are already four plants, Seat in Martorell, Stellantis in Figueruelas and Madrid, and Ford in Valencia, which have announced production adjustments due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, while globally it has also affected manufacturers such as Toyota, Daimler or Nissan. The impact will be felt for much of the year.

The shortage of parts is due, as Cristóbal Colón, partner responsible for the automotive industry of the strategic consultancy Roland Berger, explained to this newspaper, to a mixture of factors that have coincided over time. On the one hand, the coronavirus has disrupted the supply chains of both automakers and chipmakers, which has caused that, in turn, the planning has been altered. “It has also affected that the recovery of the automotive sector in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 has been greater than expected, making chip manufacturers unable to cope with demand.” Colón points to this factor as the main reason, although business sources point directly to the “boom” of the new generation of consoles, within, yes, a true “salad” of causes.