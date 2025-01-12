Vigo has turned off this Sunday “the best Christmas in the history of the world“, after nearly 60 days, since the lights were turned on on November 16, in which the city has received “more visitors than ever.”

In a massive event that took place at Porta do Sol, once again, the mayor, Abel Caballero, said goodbye to Christmas under the giant tree supported by its government and by thousands of citizens who did not want to miss the event.

There, Caballero has once again had some words of affection for all those affected by DANA in Valencia, carrying out a tribute with a light show on the tree while the Valencian anthem played.

Thousands of people have gathered at the Porta do Sol in Vigo to attend the turning off of the Christmas lights. EFE

After him, the councilor has claimed these festivals as the “best christmas ever in any city in the world in history”, highlighting the visitor influx data which, according to what he said, has been more than ever.

For this reason, he has stressed the importance that this means for the hotels, restaurants and hospitality in general from Vigo, showing his affection for all the “friends” who have come to the city in recent months to enjoy its lights.

Abel Caballero has highlighted all the work carried out to avoid traffic jams during the two months that lasts the holidays in Vigo, thanking the work of the Local Police, the National Police, the firefighters, the civil protection volunteers or the employees who are responsible for making sure each light works.

He also had some nice words for the media and for his government team, which already working on Christmas 2025-2026 and in two and three years, as he has said.

This Sunday, the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero, turned off the Christmas Lights in the city. EFE

After joking with the voices that asked him to leave the lights on, Caballero began the official shutdown countdownafter listening for the last time this year Happy Xmas by John Lennon. In this way, Christmas ended “all over the planet”, according to the mayor.

Vigo Christmas

Vigo turned on its Christmas lights last November 16thus kicking off the festivities “all over the planet.” Some 420 streets in Vigo have been illuminated for two months with 11.5 million LED lights, with some 1,300 arches and 2,500 illuminated trees.

Furthermore, on this occasion for the first time Elduayen had a special lightingafter its humanization, as well as Marqués de Valladares, which featured innovative lighting that reduces light pollution by almost 93% and energy use by 60%.