‘Every year we are asked about the progress of research in hematology. It was sometimes difficult to answer. However, in recent years, research has made progress, which translated means: more precise, more accurate and faster diagnostic paths that allow us to identify the subtype of disease, leukemia or lymphoma, so as to be able to use the new ‘target’ drug for that specific pathology. And this is a great success, because with a quicker and more accurate diagnosis we can identify the most targeted therapy”. Marco Vignetti, hematologist, president of the Gimema Franco Mandelli Onlus Foundation, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the 55th anniversary conference of Ail, today in Rome.

Equal access to advanced treatments throughout the national territory “remains the main objective – assures Vignetti – sometimes it is a chimera because the territories are different and one cannot think of having the same identical diagnostic-therapeutic path everywhere, but this is our aim”. When the Gimema Group was designed “as a research network”, in reality it was also designed as a network with the aim of training hematologists in the various Italian cities in such a way as to allow all patients to be offered the same type of diagnostic-therapeutic path. Naturally the project is one thing, its implementation is another, but all the efforts of the Gimema Group and Ail are directed towards this goal”.