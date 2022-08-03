Perhaps the prospect of one Electric Ferrari does not warm the hearts of fans. But it would not be right, with regard to a manufacturer that has produced some of the most performing supercars in history, to say a priori that it will be a ruin. Especially the CEO of the Prancing Horse is convinced of this, Benedetto Vignawhich on the sidelines of the publication of the (excellent) results for the second quarter of 2022 spoke precisely of the company’s electricity future.

“We will unveil our first fully electric model in 2025 – a true Ferrari that will enrich our product range. It will contain several unique features and will be a sports car like any Ferrari, offering a true Ferrari driving experience»Explained Vigna, in relation to a project that is already taking its first steps forward and that is expected at the gate as unpublished on many points of view.

“Vigna confirmed the growth targets of the business plan to 2026 unveiled in June, which envisage the launch of 15 new models starting next year and an average annual growth rate of 9%. The plan also focuses on electrification. Already in the first half of the year, among the ten types of models delivered to customers, there were three with hybrid engines, which guaranteed 17% of the deliveries themselves.“, We read on Repubblica.

“The launch of the first electric Ferrari is part of the program of 15 new models between 2023 and 2026 presented at the Capital markets day in June and among these, explained Vigna, “there will also be the long-awaited new supercar” which will be “a masterpiece of innovation, design and performance“. Before these launches in September this year there will be the world presentation of Purosangue and the third fashion show on the occasion of Milan fashion week“, Reports Il Sole 24 Ore. Vigna then reiterated its maximum commitment for the world fight in F1a championship that is in the DNA of the Ferrari brand, despite the last disappointing races.