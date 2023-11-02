Ferrari, Vigna optimistic

There Ferrari he wants to end his 2023 on the track in the best possible way. It was a year very stingy with joys, even if the Maranello team was the only one to stop Red Bull’s otherwise unstoppable run, winning in the Singapore race with Carlos Sainz.

For the Scuderia, ending the year with pride would mean approaching the winter work with confidence in the project, as Mercedes is doing, which brought a new fund to the W14 in Austin and now has more certainty about the direction to take to get closer to the dominators of the championship.

Vigna’s words

Also the CEO of the Maranello company Benedetto Vineyard believes that the end of 2023 could be an opportunity to prepare for 2024: “The recent podiums and improvements made give us the push to prepare for next season. It’s clear that we need to continue to improve and recover our technical gap. On one side we are strengthening the team under the leadership of Frederic Vasseur, on the other hand we are expanding our production infrastructure for racing, which will guarantee us greater development speed and quality“, these words during the video meeting with analysts on the third quarter results.

Sales numbers

For Ferrari, understood as a company and not as a Scuderia, today was an important day. The quarterly data published today are record-breaking: net revenues of 1.5 billion euros, up 23.5% compared to the previous year, with total deliveries of 3,459 units, up 8.5%. compared to the third quarter of 2022. Net profit instead amounted to 332 million euros, up by 46%.