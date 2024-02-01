by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Vigna gives the charge

This February 1st is a very important day for Ferrari. In addition to the international media tom-tom about the ever closer arrival of Lewis Hamilton starting from the 2025 season, the company has published the positive 2023 balance sheet data.

The CEO Benedetto Vineyardalthough not speaking directly about Hamilton (the whole team continues along the line of no comment), confirms how the Scuderia has the ambition of returning to the top in Formula 1. Leaving it to be understood, therefore, that Ferrari intends to improve and aim to the maximum in every aspect.

Vigna's words

“In Formula 1 we fought until the last race, even though the last season was difficult and often devoid of satisfaction. We know that we must continue to work tirelessly to return to the level that our fans rightly expect from us and we can't wait. The continuous desire to progress and strive for excellence in racing and everything we do testifies to our commitment and our desire to always push the boundaries of technology and innovation, with audacity“, these are Vigna's words in the call with financial analysts after the publication of the 2023 results. “In Formula 1 we have strengthened the technical team and expanded the production area, which is already operational“.

Ferrari's accounts are smiling (net profit of 1.257 billion euros, up 34% compared to 12 months ago) and have made the stock soar: +8.5% for the Maranello company, to new highs above fee 350 euros. All this without Hamilton's official announcement having arrived. Yes, it could truly be a historic day.