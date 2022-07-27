The first Electric Ferrari it will not be a challenge but an opportunity. An opportunity to show the world how much Maranello’s engineers are capable of creating something distinctive and exploiting the best existing technologies to create a full electric car that maintains the characteristics and DNA of a Cavallino supercar. This was supported by the CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna who analyzed the arrival of the first EV, underlining how it will be a very important moment for the Italian brand but also a challenge to be won.

“The first electric Ferrari is a challenge. but we see it as an opportunity to continue to create something unique “ – Vigna told CNBC – we at Ferrari, the engineers at Ferrari, are able to deliver something that is unique, that is distinctive. We have a deep understanding of vehicle dynamics. “ The number one from Maranello focused on this issue, explaining how in spite of it the possible weight increase of the car with the electrical components, the future EV of the Cavallino will always be able to offer that fun to drive and that agility that distinguishes all the models that came out of the Modena factory: “In terms of driving, in terms of vehicle dynamics, we can handle this additional weight. True, we will have a few more pounds than a normal ICE (internal combustion engine, ed) machine for the same kind of power, but what really reassures me is the fact that we have a deep understanding of vehicle dynamics ”. Another important topic will be that of batteries and also in this case Vigna has provided some advances on what will be the structure of the first full electric of the Italian brand: “The battery modules made by hand in Maranello will be integrated into the car chassis in a process focused on reducing the weight of the vehicle”.

During Capital Markets Day, Ferrari has outlined the strategies for the future of the rangefurther confirming the arrival of the first electric but at the same time also detailing the sales mix that will be achieved with the electrification process: traditional engines will have a 40% share by 2026 with hybrid and electric at 60% while by 2030 the ICEs will make up 20% of the range mix, with hybrid and fully electric vehicles each with a 40% share.