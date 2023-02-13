Tesla and Ferrari they have very little in common in terms of product: the first builds and sells only electric cars, the second has yet to unveil its first EV. Yet the Prancing Horse has a lot to learn from US society: word of Benedict Vignathe CEO of Ferrari, who to Bloomberg’s microphones complimented Tesla bluntly for the work done in recent years, but above all for having woken up the entire sector.

“What Tesla did was a wake-up call, before his explosion things happened too slowly. Tesla shook up the industry, accelerating processes and decisions. They were faster and more agile than all other competitors – declared Vigna – How do I view Teslas? In the electric future there will be functional cars, which aim to move people from point A to point B with zero emissions, regardless of brand, and then there will be emotional cars, whose job is to give unique driving experiences, even in this zero emission case. I see Tesla as the first type of car, we as Ferrari instead belong to the second category”.

Unlike what Tesla does and will do, therefore, according to Vigna Ferrari will have to focus more on driving emotionswhich must not be different depending on the engine hidden under the bodywork. “Electrification is a new way to offer our customers a unique driving experience, and I have no doubt that our electric powertrains will offer customers the same emotions as those transmitted by combustion engines – added the CEO of Ferrari – The real point is how to bring out the best emotion from the adoption of this technology, giving drivers something unique. The thrill of driving one of our cars is one combination of several factors: longitudinal acceleration, lateral acceleration, sound, gear shifting and braking. All elements that must not change if the engine is electric”.