Ferrari, a 2023 in the shade

After finishing in second place both among the drivers – with Charles Leclerc – and among the constructors, the Ferrari he approached 2023 with the hope of being able to compete for the world titles with the duo formed by Max Verstappen and Red Bull Honda. The presentation of the SF-23 on 14 February took place in a climate of trust and euphoria, with the managing director Benedetto Vigna who had baptized it as “single-seater that will have no precedent in terms of speed“.

From the very first laps on the track the Red Bull RB19 designed by the ingenious work team masterfully directed by Adrian Newey has annihilated the competition, which found itself in front of one of the most dominant cars in the history of Formula 1. It is no coincidence that records that had stood for decades are falling like pins, such as that of consecutive victories (13 in the season and 14 if you also count the last race of 2022) of the team and of the single driver (Verstappen reached Vettel at 9 points). In short, Ferrari could do nothing in front of a car that is literally marking the history of Formula 1. The constructors’ standings then speak for themselves, with the Maranello team also behind the second-placed Mercedes and the surprising third-placed Aston Martin.

Vigna encourages the team

In an interview granted to CNBC in the week leading up to the last Dutch Grand Prix, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna expressed himself as follows: “Formula 1 is very important to us, because racing is in our DNA“, then reformulating the sentence pronounced at the presentation: “We have a car that is the fastest so far for us, but it’s not the fastest on the track. So we have to keep improving.”

Vigna looked ahead, quoting a famous phrase by Enzo Ferrari: “’The person who will come after me will have to inherit a very simple legacy: to keep alive that desire for progress that has been pursued in the past‘”, commenting: “This is what we must do. In racing and everything we do.”

Conclusion about chance to see Lewis Hamilton driving a Ferrarithis is the answer of the managing director of the Prancing Horse: “We have Charles and Carlos, who are doing a fantastic job. They are friends and they are in competition. For us, the main priority is to make the car more competitive“.