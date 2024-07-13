In an alleged act of taking justice into one’s own hands, A public transport passenger repelled a shootingcausing the death of one of the attackers, on the streets of the Anáhuac neighborhood, in the Miguel Hidalgo district of Mexico City.

The events occurred this morning, when two armed men boarded a public transport truck at the intersection of Mayrán Lagoon and National Marinain the Anáhuac neighborhood. Threatening the driver and passengers with a firearm, the criminals demanded their belongings.

However, one of the passengers, who was in the back of the vehicle, was not intimidated and pulled out his own gun, firing at the attackers. After the burst of gunfire, the two men got out of the truck and fled on foot.

One of the alleged robbers, wounded by the gunshots, ran down Lago de Xochimilco Street until he collapsed on the asphalt.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed his death, reporting two bullet wounds to the chest. The lifeless body was left awaiting forensic services.

While, The other assailant managed to escape along Lago de Chapala Street.but his whereabouts remain unknown. Authorities are already reviewing video surveillance cameras in the area to determine his identity and whereabouts.

Upon learning of the incident, members of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City went to the scene, cordoned off the area and reported it to the corresponding ministerial authorities.

The passenger who fought back is also under investigation to determine whether he acted in self-defense or whether the use of excessive force was used.

This case has rekindled the debate on security in public transport and the carrying of firearms by civilians.