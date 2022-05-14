Milestone in sight for the manga series VIGILANTE – MY HERO ACADEMIA ILLEGALSlo spin off of the famous shonen MY HERO ACADEMIA. As reported by the website and the app of Shonen Jump +this series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and designed by Bettencourt it will end in the next chapter, this one coming out May 28.

Furuhashi And Court originally launched this spin-off in 2016 on the magazine Shonen Jump GIGAand was then relaunched on Shonen Jump +. In Italy the series is published by Star Comicswhich introduces us to the events in this way:

AN ULTRA PLUS SPIN-OFF!

The Heroes are chosen ones who, under government license, exploit the powerful Quirks they have been gifted with since birth to protect the planet from the bad guys. In the world, however, there are also unselected gods with mediocre powers, and the path they take is that … of the Illegal Heroes!

Don’t miss the new, engaging spin-off of My Hero Academia designed by the skilled hands of Bettencourt!

