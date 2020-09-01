Green, orange or red vigilance … There are several types of cards on the circulation of the coronavirus and on the consequences in the departments, from the government or from Santé Publique France.

We can sometimes get lost in the government maps, between the 21 currently red departments and the deconfinement maps, with green, orange and red vigilances. In fact, they are different cards.

Vigilance card

Before June 15, it was a vigilance card, with four criteria. The first is the incidence rate, ie the number of new positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a week. Then there is the percentage of positive tests on all the screenings carried out. The third criterion is the famous effective R, or the number of people that an infected individual will himself infect. Finally, the last criterion of this government vigilance card is the occupancy rate of intensive care beds by Covid-19 patients.

On the basis of these four criteria, we had a rather green map of France. At the end of May, there was only one region classified as orange, Ile-de-France, as well as two departments, Mayotte and Guyana. The last update was on June 15th. Ile-de-France was also back to green.

Virus circulation map

During the summer, the government switched to the “active virus circulation” map. According to this new reading, Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhône have been classified red since August 13, as well as 19 new departments since August 27. This decision is based on the four criteria already defined for the vigilance card, but also according to availability in hospitals, because the circulation of the virus is more diffuse and growing in these departments.

This change to red is not a simple color or an indicator, it implies a decree and it has very concrete consequences for the inhabitants of these departments classified as red. We have seen this with the decisions taken in Marseille and in Ile-de-France, such as wearing a compulsory mask in the street. The transition to the red zone gives more powers to the prefects of the departments concerned. They can take more restrictive measures, such as wearing a compulsory mask, but also closing bars and restaurants, restricting the movement of people, or banning gatherings.

Map of “vulnerability levels”

There is a third map, not to be confused with the first two, the “vulnerability levels” map. It is that of Public Health France, it is quite close to the virus’s active circulation map, which is now the only one valid for the government.

It is based on several common criteria, such as the positivity rate of the tests or the rate of reproduction of the virus, but it also takes into account the interventions of SOS doctors, the number of outbreaks of contamination. There are three levels of vulnerability: limited, moderate, and high. As of August 31, 19 departments were classified as high vulnerability. We are therefore quite close to the 21 departments classified as red by the government.