Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton will be the best known faces of the cast of Thirteen Lifes, a film by director Ron Howard about the famous rescue in 2018 of twelve children and a coach who were trapped for days in a deep cave in Thailand.

The portal Deadline He noted Thursday that Mortensen will play Richard Stanton, a rescue specialist; while Farrell and Edgerton will play divers John Volanthen and Richard Harris, respectively.

The cast will also feature Weir Sukollawat, Thiraphat Sajakul, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm, Teeradon “James” Supapunpinyo, Nophand Boonyai, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, and Lewis Fitz-Gerald.

With the MGM studio behind as a backup in the production, Thirteen Lifes it will be shot in Thailand and Australia.

The American actor, Viggo Mortensen, thanks the Donosti Award, during the 68th San Sebastián International Film Festival, in September 2020. / Photo EFE / Juan Herrero.

The movie will remember the mission against the clock and international cooperation to rescue the children and their guardian, which culminated with success after several days of great tension that were followed with a lot of attention around the world.

The episode began on June 23, 2018, when the twelve boys, between 11 and 16 years oldTogether with their coach, they went into the Tham Luang Nang No cave, called in Thai the Great Cave of the Sleeping Lady, located in the Doi Nang Non mountain range, in the province of Chiang Rai, north of that country, where they were surprised by a rain that flooded her partially, blocking its exit.

Since then, and over long days, a large rescue team has dedicated themselves to trying to locate the boys, who were found on July 2 4 kilometers from the entrance to the cave.

However, it was not until July 8 that the first four children could be rescued, who were joined by another four the next day, and the rest on the 10th. One of the divers who worked on the mission, Saman Kunan, died during the rescue. And months after the operation, the military Beiret Bureerak also passed away due to a blood infection contracted during the mission.

Viggo Mortensen poses with the director of the San Sebastián International Film Festival, José Luis Rebordinos, wearing the T-shirt that expresses the illusion of the San Lorenzo fans to have their stadium again in the middle of the Boedo neighborhood. / Photo EFE / Javier Etxezarreta

The story of the Thai cave had already made its way to the cinema before with the film The Cave (2019), by Tom Waller. In addition, in 2019 it was announced that Netflix is ​​also preparing an audiovisual adaptation of that rescue with Jon M. Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

Born in the United States, of Danish origin and with strong Hispanic ties with both Argentina and Spain, Viggo Mortensen, who in each appearance is responsible for ratifying his passion for football and his fanaticism for San Lorenzo has been a candidate for the Oscar three times for Eastern Promises (2007), Captain Fantastic (2016) and Green book (2018), but in none of them could it be done with the statuette.

The interpreter achieved worldwide fame for his role as Aragorn in the triumphant saga about The Lord of the rings directed by Peter Jackson. Mortensen presented last year at the Sundance Film Festival (USA) Falling, a film that marked his debut behind the cameras as a director.

