Viggo Mortensen (New York, 65 years old) has been agent Nick Davis in American Yokuza (1993), Sergeant John James Urgayle in Lieutenant O’Neil (1997) or the painter David Shaw in A perfect crime (1998). All this in the last century, because since he gave life to the brave Aragorn in the iconic trilogy of The Lord of the rings Between 2001 and 2003, there is a whole generation that identifies him with that role. However, that was the last time he worked for a Hollywood franchise. He has nothing against them, he says in an interview published on Tuesday, July 16. in the magazine Vanity FairThe actor simply believes that “they are not usually so well written.” “I don’t seek out or avoid any kind of genre or budget. I just look for interesting stories,” he explained.

Mortensen has been nominated three times for an Oscar for best actor: in 2005 for Eastern Promisesin which he plays the Russian driver of one of the most important organized crime families in Eastern Europe; in 2016 by Captain Fantasticin which he plays the role of a father who, after raising his six children in the forest, is forced to leave his earthly paradise; and in 2018 by Green Bookwhere he once again plays the role of an Italian-American chauffeur to an African-American pianist. thriller and two dramatic comedies that are very far from the franchises he is referring to. “I don’t care what the genre is, or the budget, or who makes them. I would never make a film just because so-and-so is directing it. It has to be about the story. And if I think I’m the right person for the character, that always comes first. That applies to franchises,” says the actor, who has been dating Spanish actress Ariadna Gil (Barcelona, ​​55 years old) since 2009, with whom he lives in Madrid.

More information

“If someone came to me with a film, even if it had several parts, and I thought it was a great character and I wanted to play it and I had something to contribute, I would do it. I’m not against that. But they’re not usually that good. I mean, for me, they’re not usually that well written. They’re kind of predictable. I mean, of course, there’s always the problem of whether I run out of money,” Mortensen justifies to the magazine. According to the specialist portal Celebrity Net WorthThe actor currently has a fortune of 40 million dollars, so running out of money does not seem to be a problem that worries him in the short term.

With part of his salary The Lord of the ringswhose work there is no official data on – but it would be several hundred million dollars – founded the California-based publishing house Perceval Press, whose aim is to help other artists publish works that would not find a place in more traditional publishing houses. “As long as I can pay the rent and make my personal life work, then I hold on until I find something that I think is a great challenge and something that I’m going to learn from. (…) I don’t have to think: ‘Well, I can’t do this little movie because I have to do a movie that pays me millions of dollars.’ I’ve never considered looking for work that way,” he says at the end of the interview.

Viggo Mortensen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’, in 2022. Photo: MPTV.net

Peter Jackson is currently preparing to return to Middle Earth as a producer on a new film in the saga, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which will be directed by the actor who played Gollum, Andy Serkis. It is expected to be released in 2025 and Mortensen clarified in May the British edition of the magazine GQ He is not opposed to reprising the role of Aragorn, but only if the story makes sense. “I like playing that character. I learned a lot from playing it. I enjoyed it a lot. I would only do it if it was right for the character, you know, because of the age I am now and all that. I would only do it if it was right for the character. It would be silly to do it any other way,” he said at the time.

The rest of the franchises are of little interest to him. His latest film, from 2023, has been Until the end of the worldwhere the script, direction and leading role are his. Now that he has reached retirement age, he only has one project on the near horizon for the moment. It is Hats, Horses, & Hollywooda documentary in which horse trainer Rex Peterson shares his journey from Nebraska to Hollywood, training horses for iconic films after a chance encounter with some stars like Mortensen. Something calm and slow, far from the stress and action of franchises, just the way he likes it.