The 5-year-old girl who was very seriously injured today just before 12.30 did not make it due to an accident that occurred at the crossroads between via Mentana and via Quarto in a central area of ​​Vigevano, small streets where difficult to maintain high speeds. And in fact the dynamics of the accident is being reconstructed by the agents of the local police of Vigevano.

According to an initial reconstruction, the car in which the little girl was traveling with her mother was hit by another small car. As a result of the impact, the child was thrown out of the vehicle, suffering very serious injuries.

The rescuers asked for the intervention of the ambulance but the helicopter, which landed at the stadium, not far from the scene of the accident, then took off without the small transported in red code to the emergency room of the Vigevano hospital in desperate conditions . The baby died a few hours later.