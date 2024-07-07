Vatican, who is plotting against Pope Francis and what is behind Viganò’s excommunication

The Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was excommunicated for the crime of “schism”. But what is behind this move? Angela Bruni in an analysis published on Tempo.it tries to draw the conclusions of the issue. The excommunication, we read, “is the tip of the iceberg of an internal struggle that has been going on since 2013the year of the election of Pope Francis. This undeclared war against the Pontiff began with his first “progressive” positions. Francis’s desire to reform the Roman Curia, instead of being welcomed with hope, has become a source of conflict due to the numerous “interests” and centers of power that have been called into question in recent years. Some have tried to legitimize this opposition by analyzing Benedict XVI’s message announcing his resignation, speculating on his desire to renounce the ministry but not the papacy, superimposing such speculations on the criticisms against Pope Francis”.

What appears clear 11 years after the historical event, continues Tempo, is the Pope Francis’s journey, predictable from the name chosen. Sobriety and no pomp within the Vatican walls: the return to the ministry and the mission in favor of others have guided Bergoglio’s pontificate. A choice that has divided the Curia between those attentive to power and nostalgic for Ratzingerian orthodoxya. Among the first opponents of Bergoglio, the American cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, critic since 2014 after the Synod of Bishops on the family, which revealed Bergoglio’s openness towards divorced and remarried people and gays. A position that, 10 years later, has not translated into a “green light” to marriage for all, but rather into a Pope increasingly attentive to the needs and suffering of these people, in line with the Christian teaching of mercy.

Burke’s position was reaffirmed after the apostolic exhortation “Amoris Laetitia”, questioned with the “Dubia” signed with three other cardinals: Walter Brandmüller, Carlo Caffarra, Joachim Meisner. Subsequently, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, opposing “with the foil”, always tried not to offend Bergoglio too much while claiming the possibility of raising doubts and perplexities. A legitimate position but one that marked the end of his mandate as head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, accused of little collaboration by Marie Collinsmember of the commission established by Pope Francis in 2014 to shed light on sexual abuse in the Church. An allergy to Bergoglio’s desire to renew, get closer to the real world and bring the needs of the faithful back to the center of evangelical action. In light of recent months, it is clear that the Pope’s desire to reform the Curia, reorganizing the administration of goods and money, has provoked irritation and enemies. One of these is Cardinal Angel Becciu, convicted less than a year ago for the improper management of Vatican finances. For the same reason, Pope Francis had already censured him: an affront that Becciu never digested, willing to do anything, even record a phone call from the Pope to save himself. Today, concludes Il Tempo, the excommunication of Carlo Maria Viganò, accused of schism for his public positions that disavowed the legitimacy of the Pope and the Second Vatican Council, represents a further development in this complex affair.