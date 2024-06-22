Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò, former nuncio to the USA, summoned by the former Holy Office on charges of schism, will not appear. In a note he says: “I specify that I did not go to the Vatican, that I have no intention of going to the Holy Office on June 28th and that I have not delivered any memorial or document in my defense to the dicastery, whose authority I do not recognize, nor that of its prefect” (Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez) “nor of whoever appointed him”.

“I have no intention of subjecting myself to a show trial in which those who should judge me impartially to defend Catholic orthodoxy are at the same time those whom I accuse of heresy, betrayal and abuse of power”, he explains in the note. The former Vatican ambassador reiterates that the Vatican’s accusations “are a source of pride”.

Viganò went so far as to ask for the Pontiff’s resignation. He is accused of not recognizing the legitimacy of the Pontiff nor that of the last Council defined as a “cancer”.

The canonist: “Aren’t you going to the Holy Office? You’re going ahead anyway, you also risk being defrauded”

Therefore the former nuncio to the USA will not appear before the former Holy Office. Will his absence change anything? “We are going ahead anyway – the canonist Don Davide Cito, vice-rector of the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, explains to Adnkronos -. He gets a court-appointed lawyer and proceeds. If it is ascertained that he has attempted schism, latae sententiae excommunication is immediately triggered and, in the most serious cases (e.g. the ordination of Bishops), dismissal from the clerical state could also be triggered. It happened to Milingo that he did less”. Why an out-of-court trial? “It is a very normal and expected thing – observes the canonist – when the evidence has already been collected. There is no need for an investigation when all the elements are already there. Viganò’s attitude is so clear that he does not need to arrange an investigation. I hope it’s quick.” With this ‘trial’ do you want to give a warning to others? “No way. There were four cats who have already dumped him. Nobody defended him”, observes Don Cito.