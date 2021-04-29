I am not going to groan on about the European Union, I shall just stand back and watch it self-destruct under it deplorable management of the pandemic, instead I shall turn my attention to India and the United Nations.

Having tried to contact close family friends in Nepal and India over the past few days while I watch in horror at what is happening as Covid attacks the country, I wonder what is the United Nations doing to help combat the virus, especially in countries like India.

Paradoxically, while India has developed two of its own vaccines and is also producing other vaccines for the developed world, it simply has not got the infrastructure to roll out the vaccine fast enough across the country.

What the country desperately needs is boots on the ground in the war against Covid and this is where the UN could shine.

One of the purposes of the United Nations, as stated in its Charter, is “to achieve international co-operation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character.”

So, what is it doing? If it is active, I have not seen or heard much about it.

The UN could be putting up field hospitals for mass vaccination centers, reaching out into the rural and isolated areas of India. It has the money, the equipment and the personnel to save India from a painful death.