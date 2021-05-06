The hotels which are open in Palma, in particular the top end boutique establishments and the island’s luxury “agro tourisms”And rural retreats are enjoying good business, many are full, and yacht owners based in the European Union are busy popping down to take to sea – so the quality end of the tourism market is very much enjoying a revival.

The challenge for the local authorities now is to attract the middle market back. As we all know too well, this is very much going to depend on Boris Johnson’s new traffic light scheme which may be announced tomorrow – but while there are plans top spooned millions of promotional campaigns in key markets such as the United Kingdom and Germany I would suggest than the best promotion for Mallorca right now would be moving in to pole position when it comes to the vaccination program.

Until the Balearics starts getting towards 50 percent or beyond, non EU countries may be hesitant to give the all clear for relatively free travel to and from the region.

Once the vaccination roll out is up to speed, then the authorities can start thinking about promotion campaigns. With staycations in England, for example, fully booked and people on waiting lists for summer accommodation in destinations like Cornwall the appetite for holidays exists, more than ever and Mallorca will always be a top destination – but get those vaccines moving.