Tonight at midnight, we will take the first concrete steps towards a return to normality when the national State of Alarm is lifted.

A number of Spanish regions have decided to lift nearly all restrictions while others, such as the Balearics, have decided to move cautiously and maintain curfews and restrictions on bar, restaurants and gatherings.

And, I think the Balearics have made the right decision. According to the latest report from the Health Ministry the 14-day cumulative number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants has fallen below 202 for the first time in a month. But the risk level is still high under the criteria established by the central government.

Yes, that figure varies greatly from one region to another, there are only six – the Canary and Balearic islands, Valencia, Galicia, Extremadura and Murcia – that are below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 14-day period. In the Basque Country the incidence is as high as 478.

And, the main worry is the vaccination roll out and the figures are still low.

Only 12% of the population has received the full protection, here in the Balearics, we are hovering around 11% at best.

So I agree that PCR tests are required to travel from the mainland to the Balearics because what ever central government thinks, the virus has not gone away.

.

#Viewpoint #Spains #big #gamble