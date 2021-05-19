The Balearic government are quick to say that they want tourists this summer but there is no mention of scrapping the tourist tax or even providing other incentives for tourists to visit. If and when there is a return to mass tourism the Balearics will be facing some stiff competition, not only from resorts in the Mediterranean but from across the globe.

Tourism-dependent states like Malta are offering plenty of incentives but so far nothing from the Balearics. Granted that the tourist tax is not an enormous sum of money but the Public Relations value of its scrapping would be enormous. Imagine the headlines; Balearic government scraps tax to attract bookers.

It is only a small gesture but I am sure that it will be well received by Mallorca´s loyal tourists. The tourist tax was a nice idea when the sun was shining and Majorca was one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world. Tourists accepted (overall) that it was a small price to pay. But that was then and this is now.

Tourists have obviously been hit by the economic slowdown as a result of Covid and also they have to pay the additional costs of PCR tests to travel to the island in the first place. A family holiday on Mallorca could be a very costly affair this summer.

By scrapping the tax the authorities are saying that they appreciate that costs are rising and are also thankful of the support from tourists. This same support helped with the introduction of the tax … now is the time to return the favor.

