That famous Conservative Party poster of the 1970s, Labor Isn´t Working, couldn´t be more apt today. The local election results in England make poor reading for a party which has lost its way and which can´t find a leader. Keir Starmer had appeared to a good choice to succeed Jeremy Corbyn but Starmer was yesterday under pressure to take the party back to the far-left days of Corbyn.

This would be a big mistake. Tony Blair won landslide elections as Labor leader because he took the party to the center, which is where Labor need to be. Going to the left will only alienating some voters who will end up voting for the Tories. Britain needs a strong Labor party and once which appears to be in a position to form a government. Under Corbyn and Starmer this does not appear to be the case.

Remember that the Conservative government has not been scandal-free and in the early days of the coronavirus it made some very poor judgments. Labor should be putting Prime Minister Boris Johnson under pressure, they are not. I think unless there is radical change there is a strong possibility that Labor could go into meltdown, which would be a major blow for British democracy.

Labor must have a long hard think about their future..and I believe that this is in the center, not the far left. Perhaps even with a pro-Europe stance, Johnson maybe the champion of Brexit but there are still many who believe it was a bad idea.