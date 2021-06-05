“European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add Japan to their small list of countries from which they will allow nonessential travel, while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists, EU sources said on Tuesday. “

This was a report we published on Thursday, so why is everyone so upset that the Balearics / Spain was not on Britain´s Green List when British tourists couldn´t come to Spain anyhow? It does appear that one hand doesn´t really know what the other is doing.

This is a big problem at the moment. There are different regulations for different countries which is making the whole process even more confusing. And to add yet more confusion there was a report that Spain would allow British tourists to visit even without a PCR test starting this month.

So Spain is effectively saying Yes to British tourists but the British government and the European Union says No.

Clear as mud, I would say. So now we have to wait until the end of this month to discover if and when British tourists can come to Spain providing the British government lifts the ban along with the European Union.

Britain is being blasted in Spain for not allowing travel but surely Brussels should take some of the blame as well? In this difficult times what is needed is clarity and this is sadly lacking when it comes to travel at the moment. We all knew that it was going to be a difficult time for the tourist industry but it must be ready in July to hopefully welcome the Brits.