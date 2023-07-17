The speaker has always been fascinated by the concept of “point of view“, whether it was something visual, something abstract, opinion or something else. Fascinated so much that years ago he even based a school thesis on it. For this when Viewfinder has particularly caught our attention, in addition to the fact that its structure from narrative puzzle game with dystopian elements, it hit us right away. In this review we will therefore explain how the title of Sad Owl Studios And Thunderful Publishing it poses towards the player, of the story it wants to tell, and of how the game tries to make us press our brains.

Knowing the “Founders”

As already mentioned Viewfinder is a title that will try to challenge us and fascinate us at the same time, all while a history between past and present we are told. Mind you, this is not a tedious mapping that will fill you with videos or texts, but with audio and video documents scattered here and there for the various game levels, which you can decide to listen / read to immerse yourself even more in the context, or ignore and continue on your way in solving the puzzles. After a very few steps that will act as a tutorial, we will come to discover that all the levels that we will play in Viewfinder are part of a simulation, and that in reality we are physically on a planet Earth which is now in dire conditions, completely red, due to too much exploitation. The trees, the colors, the landscapes, all a distant memory.

Knowing what’s out there, we’ll enter this sort of machine “looking for something” that can help us in a certain sense in the real situation, also exploiting the data and thoughts that the five visionary founders have left behind in their virtual world. This is formed by 5 areas (hubs), each dedicated to each of them, which is none other than their work environment. To keep us company, in addition to our off-screen collaborator, Jessiethere will also be one AI created by one of the five, CAITwho will guide us from level to level, also commenting on what we will do.

As we play, we’ll discover the stories of the founders, their motivations, their brilliance, and perhaps, something that can save the outside world thanks to their efforts.

In search of life

In these hubs we will start with our adventure: we will play with one first person view, an obligatory choice to say the least given the nature of the title. This because in Viewfinder perspective will be an integral part of the gameplayindispensable protagonist of the game to be exploited to solve the various puzzles.

But what are these all about? In practice, we will have to take advantage of the photos – or sometimes even objects – for change reality within the simulation, redefining it and shaping the game world to allow us to reach teleporters, and move to the next level. This mechanic is nothing short of interesting, and makes every single level addictive. Of course, inevitably the first part of the game will be very simple and will teach us the basics, but the degree of difficulty and wit required will increase as the game continues.

We will therefore move from levels where we can use photos that we find already beautiful and ready, to those where we will have to spring with fixed cameras, or again where we will have one at rolls of film always with us. The photos won’t be infinite, and we won’t always have to use them in the most conventional way (indeed, almost never). This is because the we will rotatethe we will place in bizarre ways, we will exploit them for split of objects, build bridges… in short, the combinations are really many.

Lots of them combinationsbut also many variables: from hub to hub the puzzles that the levels offer are always different, and in groups they always present new types of resolution, which will make you take advantage of the photos or objects you have encountered in an alternative way. Use one drums to power a teleportation (which as already mentioned is our goal) or immortalize it and reproduce it elsewhere to make it accessible, take advantage of “glitches” that do not remain impressed in the photos to overcome barriers, combine levers, photocopier acoustic switches, and much more.

The length of the game is not very high, even if we count the good amount of optional layers present (which turn out to be the real challenge of the game), but all in all he manages to defend himself well with his own mechanicalso much so that we are really curious to find out if the Sad Owl team will want to take them back in hand to create a sequel, perhaps with an extra sprint from a technical point of view (not that Viewfinder is in bad shape, given that some more “raw” visuals are an integral part of the game) to raise the level even more, adapting ad hoc to this generation.

Viewfinder is a great exercise in redefining reality and think outside the box, a title that at least once in a lifetime must be played, not just for to testbut also for fascinate facing the concept of “reality”, and how the “point of view” we were talking about at the beginning can really change things.