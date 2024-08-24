

Monchengladbach (dpa)

The live broadcast of the opening match of the German Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach and its guest Bayer Leverkusen, received significantly fewer views than the opening matches in previous seasons.

According to SAT1, the average audience for the opening match of the current season, in which defending champions Leverkusen beat Mönchengladbach 3-2, was 55.3 million, resulting in a market share of 17 percent.

Last season, the average audience for the opening match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich was 35.5 million people.

The season before last, the number was high, reaching 7.5 million viewers to watch the opening match between Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt.

